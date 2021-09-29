Woman, son killed in lightning

SUKKUR: A bolt of lightning during Tuesday’s thunderstorm claimed the lives of a woman and her son in district Nawabshah. While the recent rain spell in Sukkur, Khairpur, Nawabshah, Mithi, Thatta and other areas turned the weather pleasant after bringing the temperature down, it also brought misery to several people. A bolt of lightning killed Mounji, w/o Raimal Kolhi, and her son Bhag Sing in village Ehsan Ali Brohi in the jurisdiction of Jam Sahab Police Station, Nawabshah.