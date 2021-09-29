Criminals attack policemen, escape with weapons, uniforms

SUKKUR: Some unidentified armed bandits attacked a police post in Ranipur of Khairpur and after injuring the cops escaped with their official weapons, uniforms and a walkie-talkie. A robbers gang looted some commuters of cash, mobile phones and other valuable items on the National Highway in Khairpur near Ranipur. Later, they attacked a police checkpoint and shot the policemen, including Qurban Mugheri and Allah Dino Junejo. The robbers took away their official weapons, uniforms and walkie-talkie. The police were pursuing the criminals.