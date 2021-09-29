FIA sends Shehbaz questionnaire

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has sent a questionnaire to Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif in the fake accounts and money laundering cases.
The questionnaire, comprising 20 questions, has been received at Shahbaz Sharif's residence 96H Model Town. Sources said this was the same questionnaire for which Shehbaz had not yet submitted his answers. According to sources in the FIA, Shehbaz could email or fax his response by October 8. The FIA will inform the court on October 9 about his persistent non-cooperation on submission of replies.
