Chehlum of Imam Hussain observed amid tight security

MULTAN: The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussein (RA) was observed with great religious dignity and fervor amid tight security on Tuesday. The Chehlum procession participants took part in a disciplined and peaceful way.
The main and the oldest Chehlum procession was taken out from Muhallah Jhik inside Delhi Gate and thousands of participants paid tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussein (AS) on presenting great sacrifices of his family members on 10th of Muharram.
The Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (Home) imposed a ban on pillion riding and ordered strict implementation upon the instructions. The city police took stringent security measures in connection with Chehlum to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Chehlum to maintain law and order situation.
CARE International in Pakistan and Mastercard launched `Ignite' — the small business program — in support of...
Islamabad: The Asian Study Group will arrange a hiking trip on October 9 at the western ridge of the Shah Allah Ditta...
LAHORE: A female doctor in Lahore was killed on Tuesday after allegedly resisting a robbery in the city’s Defence A...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Tuesday that industrial development is one of the government's top...
KABUL: The Taliban said on Tuesday they will temporarily adopt a 1964 constitution that granted women the right to...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party Tuesday took strong exception to remarks of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz...