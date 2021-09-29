Chehlum of Imam Hussain observed amid tight security

MULTAN: The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussein (RA) was observed with great religious dignity and fervor amid tight security on Tuesday. The Chehlum procession participants took part in a disciplined and peaceful way.

The main and the oldest Chehlum procession was taken out from Muhallah Jhik inside Delhi Gate and thousands of participants paid tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussein (AS) on presenting great sacrifices of his family members on 10th of Muharram.

The Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (Home) imposed a ban on pillion riding and ordered strict implementation upon the instructions. The city police took stringent security measures in connection with Chehlum to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Chehlum to maintain law and order situation.