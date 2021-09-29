DIB, Befiler signs MoU to promote Digital Tax Filing

KARACHI: 28th September Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) signs MoU with Befiler – A Digital Tax Filing platform to facilitate its customers in Tax filing at a discounted price.

With an ambition to promote Tax filing culture among the banking customers, the Bank will act as a facilitator for its customer to avail benefits of being a Tax filer and become part of Active Tax Payer List (ATL) through Befiler App and web portal. Dubai Islamic Bank customers will also get guidance & support from Befiler consultants through an effective engagement throughout the tax filing process.

Befiler believes that through the use of technology and its digital platform, the entire ecosystem of tax filing and compliance can be automated, making it easy and simple for tax payers leading to a greater number of citizens becoming compliant.

Befiler has already simplified the tax filing process by offering a step-wise process that allows users to enter their tax related information in question answer format to build general understanding among tax payers. Dubai Islamic Bank sees this collaboration as a service towards a bigger national cause of documenting & digitizing the economy.