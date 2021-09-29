 
Wednesday September 29, 2021
174 dengue patients reported in Punjab

National

September 29, 2021

LAHORE: Around 174 dengue patients are reported across the whole province in last 24 hours, including 160 patients from Lahore. During this year, a total 1,300 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from all the hospitals of whole Punjab and out of all confirmed patients, 1,077 patients have been reported from Lahore.

