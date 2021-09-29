 
Wednesday September 29, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Girl student injured by stray bullet

National

Our Correspondent
September 29, 2021
Girl student injured by stray bullet

CHARSADDA: A girl student sustained injuries when hit by a stray bullet in Saidano Killay in the limits of Umarzai Police Station on Monday. Noor, a fifth grade student of Government Girls Primary Saidano Killay, was present in her school when struck by a stray bullet. She sustained serious injuries.

More From National

More From Latest