Girl student injured by stray bullet

CHARSADDA: A girl student sustained injuries when hit by a stray bullet in Saidano Killay in the limits of Umarzai Police Station on Monday. Noor, a fifth grade student of Government Girls Primary Saidano Killay, was present in her school when struck by a stray bullet. She sustained serious injuries.
