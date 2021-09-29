Pakistani team secures second position at FSR

 
Wednesday September 29, 2021
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2021
Islamabad: Following their recent successful run in Formula Student UK 2021, Formula Electric Racing – a team of students from Pakistan Navy Engineering College of NUST – has risen to prominence against all odds by winning overall second position at the Formula Student Russia ’21 (FSR), thereby securing first-ever podium for Pakistan in any Formula Student Competition.

