PPP stages rallies against inflation, unemployment

Our Correspondent
September 29, 2021
MANSEHRA: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has taken out rallies from different parts of the district against the high inflation and unemployment in the country. The rallies, which were taken out from different parts of the city, converged to a gathering at the chowk after marching through various roads.

