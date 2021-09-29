PTI to move SC for Sindh CM’s disqualification

KARACHI: After the Sindh High Court rejected his petition demanding the disqualification of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah as a member of the Sindh Assembly, Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Tuesday announced to challenge the provincial court’s decision in the Supreme Court

“I have accepted the SHC decision but it would be challenged in the Supreme Court, as the Sindh CM concealed facts and was no more ‘truthful’ and ‘righteous’, a fundamental constitutional requirement for holding a public office,” said Sheikh, who is also the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s central vice-president.

Shiekh had filed a petition in the SHC that the Supreme Court had disqualified Shah in 2013 over submitting a false declaration about his dual nationality before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“Shah, who was elected as member of the Sindh Assembly in 2008 from the then PS-73, did not submit an affidavit to the ECP about not having citizenship of any foreign country and opted to resign following the Mehmood Naqvi case,” Sheikh said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Later, Shah again filed a nomination form to contest by-elections in January 2013 and testified that he did not possess dual nationality,” he said. “Objections were filed against Shah’s nomination in general elections 2013 and after a long litigation, the Apex Court declared Shah disqualified.”

Shah concealed the facts to get a favourable decision from the SC, he said. “In the 2018 polls, the affidavit of 2013 was not disclosed anywhere but we kept saying time and again that Shah had submitted a false affidavit.”