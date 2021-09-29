President pays tribute to valour of martyred soldiers

ISLAMABAD: In order to pay tribute to the valour of soldiers martyred in the September 15 terrorist attack in South Waziristan, President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday telephoned the families of soldiers.
The president spoke to the families of Sawar Muhammad Intezar, Sawar Salman, Sawar Sajid Hussain, Sawar Muhammad Shiraz, Lans Dafadaar Ishtiaq Hussain, Naib Risaldar Amir Shakeel and Sawar Khurram Shehzad. He offered condolences to the bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty for grant of elevated ranks to the martyrs’ souls and fortitude to their families.
