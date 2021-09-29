Journalists protection panel: APNS nominates its representative

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has nominated Kazi Asad Abid as the APNS representative on the commission for the protection of journalists and media professionals.
The Sindh Assembly has recently passed the Sindh Protection of Journalists and Media Practitioners Act 2021, which provides establishment of a commission to oversee the implementation of the Protection of Journalists Act, which consists of representatives of media organisations. Kazi Asad Abid, renowned editor, will represent the APNS in the commission.
