 
Wednesday September 29, 2021
National

APP
September 29, 2021
Umar Sharif leaves for US

KARACHI:Legendary comedian Umar Sharif on Tuesday was flown to the US for medical treatment through an air-ambulance, a close family member of the celebrated comedian confirmed. Earlier, the celebrated comedian was due to travel to the US on Sunday but he could not because of his deteriorating health condition. The federal and provincial governments are assisting in treatment of the comedian. Prior to his departure a board of doctors examined his health.

