10 terrorists killed in S Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: The security forces killed 10 terrorists, including four commanders, during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan tribal district, the Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) said Tuesday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said the operation — where terrorists and the security forces exchanged heavy fire — was conducted on a reported presence of a concentration of terrorists. The security forces cordoned off the hideout and recovered weapons and a large stash of ammunition.

The ISPR said the slain terrorists were actively involved in planting IEDs, conducting fire raids, and target killing of innocent civilians. These terrorists were planning to conduct more acts of terrorism inside South Waziristan, the ISPR said, highlighting that the Army is determined to root out the menace of terrorism from the country at all costs.

Meanwhile, terrorists targeted a Frontier Corps (FC) border post from Iranian territory with small arms fire in general area Chukab, Balochistan. Due to fire, Sepoy Maqbool Shah embraced Shahadat while another soldier was injured. Iranian authorities concerned have been informed about the incident, the ISPR said.