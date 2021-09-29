Pak expats to get voting right in any case

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry Tuesday said that electronic voting machines (EVMs) and I-voting system for overseas Pakistanis were an imperative part of electoral reforms and Pak expatriates would be given their right to vote in any case.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday tasked his two cabinet members to reach out to the opposition for talks on two fundamental issues of EVMs and I-voting, related to the electoral reforms.

Speaking at a news conference here after a cabinet meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the minister said the premier directed his adviser on parliamentary affairs Dr Babar Awan and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan to hold talks with the opposition on the two fundamental issues, linked with electoral reforms.

The minister said 70 per cent election related disputes emerge after conclusion of polling, while the EVMs offer a solution to it. He added that 20 EVMs were being acquired from a private company and hoped that major elections would be shifted to these machines in a month’s time.

Fawad made it clear that the government was ready to bring its agenda in the joint session, and also hold talks with the opposition. He welcomed the talks between the government and the opposition in the parliament and said these should move forward. “We welcome talks with the opposition, but these must not be held to waste or gain time but to make headway. These matters should be concluded,” he emphasised.

The minister said the cabinet was told that there had been an increase of $5.4 billion in foreign remittances and the revenue collection had increased by Rs858 billion in the first two months, showing an increase of 42.3 per cent.

Likewise, Fawad said during the briefing given to the forum on economic indicators, it was noticed that there had been quite encouraging increase in agriculture, manufacturing and services sectors. Similarly, the foreign exchange reserves had reached a record level of $27.2 billion, which means an increase of 36 per cent.

The minister said an increase of 35 per cent was seen in exports as well that was $4.6 billion. However, he conceded that there had been increase in inflation relating to the imported items and there was also an upward trend in oil prices in the world market. Hence, he noted, there was increase in imported commodities.

He pointed out that the income levels, particularly in agriculture sector, had increased and cotton crop was also better than the last year’s and other farm crops were also good: there was a very visible betterment in rural economy. But, he noted, in cities, where imported items are used, their prices have gone up.

The cabinet also deliberated upon the policy of encouraging high-rise buildings and how to remove legal and administrative issues and it was informed that the policy was not being implemented, as was desired to motivate and encourage construction of high-rise buildings also near airports to boost vertical spread of cities.

To find out what were the difficulties and reasons for not so much increase in high-rise buildings, the cabinet formed a committee, which included Federal Minister Asad Umar and Dr Faisal. The committee will give its findings within a week on that count.

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed told the cabinet about the scandal regarding award of contracts in 2013 and that a difference of Rs1,000 billion was found between the contracts materialised in 2013 and in 2021. The forum was informed that NHA was now building roads cheaper by Rs100 million per kilometre, which were being built at that time, though now there had been increase in rates of construction material.

“A line of action is being thrashed out against all those involved in this massive corruption in 2013,” he said. He said the Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP) had been transferred to the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) and its 158 employees’ job had been protected. The cabinet also approved the National Action Plan for Business and Human Rights, the first in Asia and it would be applied to all the businesses and human rights would be complied with, ensuring equal opportunities and doing away with discrimination.

The cabinet also approved expansion of the system under which E-visa is issued to 191 countries. Earlier, it was available for only 50 countries. The minister said the move was aimed at encouraging investment and tourism.

Fawad said the cabinet accepted the resignation of Mehmood Maulvi of the board of Karachi Port Trust and appointed Saud Alam Hashmi in his place for the remaining term. The meeting approved new prices of 34 drugs brands.

The minister noted the forum approved humanitarian aid to Indonesia for the pandemic as a goodwill gesture from the people of Pakistan for the friendly nation. The cabinet approved a new legislation for the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and the committee would now ban private announcements regarding moon sighting and its announcements would be considered final. Besides federal level, Ruet committees would be formed at provincial and district level and for the first time, the Ministry of Science, Ministry of Religious Affairs, the MET Department and Suparco had been given representation in the committees.

The decisions, taken by the ECC, were ratified and the agenda of the committee on institutional reforms was also ratified.