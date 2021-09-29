LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Controversy over the decision of a London court has intensified as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) has demanded that the government to apologise to the nation over the report of the National Crime Agency (NCA), while the government says even the name of Shehbaz Shairf is not mentioned in the verdict. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi along with other party leaders in a media talk in Lahore on Tuesday said the NCA is not like judge Arshad Malik who was pressured to take a decision. He said Asset Recovery Unit, FIA and NAB officials are frequently meeting NCA officials and did every effort to prove money laundering by Shehbaz Sharif and his family. “The scrutiny at the international level has proved that how the cases are being handled in Pakistan,” he maintained.



“The NCA investigated this case with a perspective of 20 years, but didn’t get anything illegal,” Abbasi said, and added that the London court has directed restoration of frozen accounts of Shehbaz Sharif and Suleman Shehbaz, which is the victory of the PMLN’s narrative. He alleged that Imran Khan is protecting all kinds of mafias and that is why he wants to give extension to the NAB chairman. He said Imran knew that any impartial NAB chairman will nab him and his gang in the sugar, LNG, BRT and Malam Jabba scandals.

To a question, he said the extension of the tenure of the army chief is part of history. Over the extension of the NAB chairman, he replied that as per the law, the leader of the House is bound to consult the opposition leader. He said since the decision of the British court, government ministers and special assistants have been holding press conferences that they have not made any case, but in fact the government is constantly lying.

“Shehbaz Sharif and Suleman Shehbaz have been asked by the NCA whether they would allow them to analyse their accounts or they would go to court. Shehbaz and Suleman allowed their own accounts to be investigated. For 20 months, not just one country, but three countries, the United Kingdom, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, investigated and this is not a minor investigation,” the former prime minister said, adding that during the investigation, it was seen whether the crime was committed and assets were made.

“In the UK, decisions are not made by judges like Arshad Malik but there are institutions and they investigate a case strictly,” he said, and maintained that the accounts of Shehbaz Sharif and Suleman Shehbaz were frozen for 12 months, six months and again for six months and the investigation was not obstructed by Shehbaz Sharif and Suleman Shehbaz.

“You say TV channels make fake news, government ministers are accusing media that TV channels are making fake news even though the government itself makes fake news. NAB and Asset Recovery Unit (ARU) officials went to the UK and represented Pakistan,” he said, and maintained that in fact their aim was political engineering and they do not shy away from defaming the country and are ready to use every tactic for it.

“They are ready to put the affairs of the country at stake in the lust for revenge,” Abbasi said, adding that the high court had said that the ARU had no legal status and its head special assistant was illegal. He said the NAB is not subordinate to the government but a state institution. It has been working closely with the government and its sole purpose was to get a verdict from the UK against Shehbaz Sharif and his family. “We are not afraid of arrests,” he said.

Ahsan Iqbal said the accountability adviser tried to mislead the nation. He declared the PTI government fake. He said the accountability adviser is saying it was not Shehbaz Sharif but Suleman Shehbaz. However, he said, in the correspondence and documents provided to the NCA by the DG NAB Lahore, it was said: “We were investigating money-laundering charges against Shehbaz Sharif and his family.”

He said Shahzad Akbar tried to influence the investigation, the papers that he waved here were also given to the NCA but all of them were rejected. “If the NCA had been aware of money laundering, there would have been no possibility of this decision,” he maintained. Rana Sanaullah Khan said the government itself is saying that the rest of the cases were weak but the money-laundering case was very strong.

“You have seen the fate of your very strong cases in the UK,” he taunted, and said it was a test case and after this, it will no longer be possible for this government to continue the revenge.

Attaullah Tarar said where are the Papadwala and Faludewala? He said why have you backed down and now accountability advisers are saying that it was not a case of money laundering but fake accounts. He said the government and its advisers should be ashamed.

Reacting to criticism, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar asked the media to stop twisting facts and report responsibly.

At a press conference, he said having differences with someone is something else, but it is media’s responsibility to report realities how they are. He said there is no money laundering case against Shahbaz Sharif in London, clarifying that there are two cases of money laundering against Shahbaz and his family in Pakistan.

Shahzad Akbar again refuted reports of an "acquittal" of the PMLN president and his son Suleman Shahbaz in a money laundering case from the London court. He said that reports about the alleged acquittal of Shehbaz or his son Suleman are "incorrect and misreporting".

“The investigation by the NCA against Suleman Shahbaz and some of his family members was not initiated at the request of the ARU or NAB,” he insisted, saying that it was a result of a suspicious transaction reported by a bank to the NCA.

According to Shahzad Akbar, certain funds were transferred by Suleman Shahbaz from Pakistan to UK in 2019 which were declared as a suspicious transaction by the UK authorities and the NCA secured an asset freezing order (AFO) from the court against these funds. However, he said that recently the NCA decided to stop investigating these funds and therefore, agreed to release them through the court.

Shahzad Akbar further clarified that such a release order is not an acknowledgment that funds are from a legitimate source.

“There is no acquittal of any sort as reported as there was no trial! Funds were frozen by the NCA and the NCA has decided to not investigate these funds anymore,” he said, adding that Suleman remains a fugitive in a money laundering case against him and his father before the accountability court in Lahore.

“There was no mention of Shahbaz Sharif in the UK court order,” Shahzad Akbar said, adding that the order was for Suleman Shehbaz and the media gave the impression that Shehbaz Sharif had been acquitted when his name wasn't even mentioned.

Giving a clarification on a letter written by the Asset Recovery Unit of Pakistan on December 11, 2019 to NCA, Shahzad Akbar said that the PMLN's narrative based on this letter that the Pakistan government initiated these cases is a lie. He said the letter was a response to the NCA on some queries. "This was the NCA's mechanism. So saying Pakistan initiated something is incorrect," he emphasised.

Meanwhile, PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz said while addressing the party’s organisational meeting that once again Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shehbaz Sharif have been proved innocent. She said if false cases were not made against the PMLN then how would people know what was true and what was false.

On the other hand, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that if the case against Shehbaz Sharif was conducted on merit daily, then in the next six months, he could be awarded jail term of at least 25 years for corruption. He added that people want recovery of Pakistan’s wealth from Sharif family.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said the PMLN has ganged up to tell lies. He said Shehbaz Sharif still have to give answer over fake TTs and billions of rupees in the accounts of gardener, gunman and driver.