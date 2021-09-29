Bus owner, driver held for crushing cop to death

Police on Tuesday arrested the driver and owner of a bus for allegedly crushing a policeman to death in a road accident.

Police said head constable Malik Asif was on his way home by a motorcycle after performing his night duty at Port Qasim on August 7 when a speedy bus hit his vehicle, killing him on the spot. The driver, along with the vehicle, had escaped the scene. The cop was a witness in several cases of terrorism. The Bahadurabad police arrested the bus owner, Ibrahim, and the driver, Saleem.

Smuggling bid foiled

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) claimed to have foiled a smuggling bid and arrested five alleged drug peddlers. According to an ANF spokesperson, officials of the force seized 85 kilogrammes of hasish and 8.9 kilogrammes of heroin during raids conducted in different regions of Sindh against interprovincial and international smuggling gangs.

The officials impounded a car and a rickshaw, and arrested five suspects. The suspects were identified as Imran Ali, Misri Khan, Shaukat Ali Shah, Mohsin and Moiz Ahmed Khan.