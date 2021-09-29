Mourners pay homage to martyrs of Karbala during Chehlum procession

The central procession of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala culminated peacefully after passing through its traditional routes in Karachi on Tuesday.

The procession was held amid tight security to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions. It started at the Nishtar Park after a majlis was held.

The procession passed through its traditional routes, including Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Saddar Dawakhana, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk, MA Jinnah Road, Boultan Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar and Nawab Mahabat Khanji Road, and culminated at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

The clerics and participants kept paying homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions by reciting Marsias. Earlier, several small processions were taken out from different parts of the city, and they later joined the main procession that began from the Nishtar Park after the Majlis-e-Aza, where a noted scholar highlighted the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

After the Majlis-e-Aza, which was attended by a large number of people, including women and children, the mourners proceeded from the Nishtar Park and offered the Zohrain prayer at Imambargah-e-Ali Raza on MA Jinnah Road. Passing through its traditional routes, the procession peacefully culminated at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in the locality of Kharadar.

Extraordinary security arrangements were made for the main procession as all police units, including Bomb Disposal Squad and traffic police, provided foolproof security arrangements along with Rangers.

Sensitive localities, including the routes of the central procession at Numaish and its adjacent areas, had been sealed by the police ahead of the security measures. Additional contingents of police and Rangers personnel were deployed at Numaish and its adjoining areas.

Under the security plan, more than 7,000 law enforcers, including 5,000 policemen deployed on the routes connecting to the venue of the Chehlum’s central procession and over 1,500 traffic police personnel, performed duties.

Moreover, on the directives of Additional IG Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas and DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed, more than 200 SSU commandos performed security duties on the occasion of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other

martyrs of Karbala.

According to the security plan, more than 200 SSU commandos performed security duties along with other law enforcement agencies. Moreover, 90 SSU sharp shooters were deployed at various places.

On the occasion, DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed said SSU commandos were well-trained and equipped with the latest weapons, communication system and other gadgets to maintain law and order.

Commandant SSU Zeeshan Shafiq Siddique said the advanced and professionally trained Special Weapon and Tactics Team (SWAT) of the Special Security Unit remained high alert to deal with any untoward incident.

Earlier, the Sindh government had imposed a motorcycle pillion-riding ban in parts of the Sindh province including Karachi, on the occasion of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). According to a notification issued from the provincial home department, the pillion-riding ban was enforced in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad. The ban was imposed on the recommendations of the Sindh police and Rangers.

A traffic diversion plan for the central Chehlum procession was also issued. As soon as the procession started from the Nishtar Park, all vehicular traffic coming from the city side were diverted towards Soldier Bazaar Road (Bahadur Yar Jang Road), Coast Guard, Ankle Seria Chowk to Jubilee or Nishtar Road. Similar security measures were also taken by the police, Rangers and traffic police in other regions of the province.