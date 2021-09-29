Five Sudan officers killed targeting IS cell

KHARTOUM: Five Sudanese counterterrorism officers were killed on Tuesday during a raid in Khartoum targeting "a cell linked to the Islamic State group", the country’s intelligence services said in a statement.

"After receiving information on the presence of a terrorist cell linked to IS, intelligence officers conducted a search," it said. During the operation, "two officers and three non-commissioned officers" were killed, while "four foreign terrorists managed to escape".

"Eleven terrorists from different foreign countries have been arrested," the statement added. A two-storey house in the capital’s Jabra neighbourhood was surrounded by a cordon of security forces.