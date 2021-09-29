Greece relocates minors

ATHENS: Eleven unaccompanied minors left Greece for France on Tuesday, bringing the total number relocated to EU countries since April 2020 to 1,006, according to the Migration Greek ministry.
The teenagers, 10 Afghans and one Iraqi, boarded a plane at Athens airport, ready to start "a new life", said Christine Nikolaidou, spokeswoman for the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Greece’s deputy minister for migration, Sophia Voultepsi, told AFP that it had been Athens’ target to relocate around 1,000 minors "since the day we decided to start the programme."
A healthy heart is the main source of your strength, which is why paying attention to your lifestyle is vital. Most...
BEIRUT: Limited access to clean water in northern Syria is causing a rise in illnesses and undermining the battle...
DUBAI: Millions of people will begin converging on Dubai this week as the Covid-delayed Expo 2020, the world’s...
PARIS: France’s Greens on Tuesday chose Yannick Jadot, a 54-year-old member of the European Parliament, as their...
TOKYO: A coronavirus state of emergency targeting nightlife in Tokyo and other Japanese regions will end this week,...
PARIS: France on Tuesday said it would sharply reduce the number of visas granted to people from Algeria, Morocco and...