 
Wednesday September 29, 2021
Greece relocates minors

World

AFP
September 29, 2021

ATHENS: Eleven unaccompanied minors left Greece for France on Tuesday, bringing the total number relocated to EU countries since April 2020 to 1,006, according to the Migration Greek ministry.

The teenagers, 10 Afghans and one Iraqi, boarded a plane at Athens airport, ready to start "a new life", said Christine Nikolaidou, spokeswoman for the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Greece’s deputy minister for migration, Sophia Voultepsi, told AFP that it had been Athens’ target to relocate around 1,000 minors "since the day we decided to start the programme."

