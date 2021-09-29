Gunman in US newspaper massacre sentenced

WASHINGTON: A man who shot dead five people at a local US newspaper against which he held a grudge was sentenced on Tuesday to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Armed with a shotgun, Jarrod Ramos burst into the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, an hour outside the capital Washington, on June 28, 2018, and killed four journalists and a sales assistant before being arrested.

It was one of the worst attacks on a media outlet in the United States, and sent shock waves through the country. Charged with murder, Ramos, now 41, pleaded guilty to the killings but said he was insane at the time of the attack and not criminally responsible. But in July a jury ruled that he was in fact criminally responsible.