Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE:Humid weather with cloudy conditions and scattered rain was observed in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most areas while strong monsoon currents were penetrating in Sindh and likely to continue during next few days. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most upper and central parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower was expected at isolated places in Sindh, South Punjab, Balochistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas. Rainfall was occurred in several cities of Sindh. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore, it was 36.3°C and minimum was 25.7°C.