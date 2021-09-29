Inter, matric results after approval

LAHORE: Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC), an official forum of all nine examination boards of the province, has announced that the results of Intermediate and Matric examinations 2021 across Punjab would be announced after the approval of Promotion Policy by the Provincial Cabinet.
