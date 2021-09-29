 
Wednesday September 29, 2021
Inter, matric results after approval

Lahore

September 29, 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC), an official forum of all nine examination boards of the province, has announced that the results of Intermediate and Matric examinations 2021 across Punjab would be announced after the approval of Promotion Policy by the Provincial Cabinet.

