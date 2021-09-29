Rule of law top priority: governor

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said on Tuesday that the rule of law was top most priority of the PTI government and no compromise would be made on it.

Talking to delegations of lawyers and women here, he said that lawyers had a major role in ensuring provision of justice. The govt believed in strengthening the institutions including judiciary, asserting that the federal and provincial governments and relevant institutions were fulfilling their duty to achieve this end, he said.

He said PTI govt firmly believed in women empowerment and had a clear policy to protect women rights and ensure gender equality. Women like Fatima Jinnah and others who worked on front line in Pakistan’s movement were our pride and role model for Pakistani women, he added. Ch Sarwar said that women progress and their safety was mandatory for the development of any country. Despite the current socio-economic challenges, he said, a good number of women were working on key posts. He said that women had always played a vital role in the development of country. "We had female PM, youngest Nobel Prize winner woman also belongs to Pakistan. Women also served as SBP governor , NA Speaker, ministers, ambassadors, judges and civil servants in Pakistan”.