Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed

LAHORE:Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala was observed Tuesday across the country with traditional religious solemnity and spirit to commemorate the

martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

In Lahore, the rituals of Chehlum were observed amidst tight security arrangements. Mobile phone service was suspended in many areas and pillion riding was banned while additional police patrolling and monitoring were carried from various points to counter terror threats. Various Majalis and Matam gatherings were held in different city Imambargahs to commemorate the Karbala incident and highlight the message of the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions. While a number of Alam and Tazia processions were taken out from different Imambargahs and marched through their respective routes peacefully.

The central Zuljinnah procession was taken out from Haveli Alif Shah inside Delhi Gate in the morning and passed through its traditional route before concluding at Karbala Gamay Shah late at night. Its route included Masjid Wazir Khan, Rang Mehal, Pani Wala Talab, Sunehri Masjid, Tehsil Bazaar, Novelty Chowk, Bhatti Gate and Karbala Gamay Shah.

Like the previous year, thousands of men, women and children holding Alam marched from different parts of the city in groups towards the end point of the procession, to imitate the Arbaeen Walk. Arbaeen Walk is a regular feature of Shia rituals held every year in Iraq where millions of people walk from Najaf to Karbala to commemorate the travel of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

In order to avoid mixing up of participants of the Chehlum procession with thousands of devotees gathered at the concluding ceremonies of the three-day Urs at Data Darbar near Bhatti Gate, the procession was delayed.

A Majlis was held at Karbala Gamay Shah after the culmination of the procession where noted Zakerin highlighted the significance of the Karbala incident and the philosophy of martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

Security of the provincial capital remained tightened in connection with Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain and last day celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh’s Urs. Lahore police ensured comprehensive arrangements for the protection of mourners, devotees and citizens as well as smooth flow of traffic. Over ten thousand police personnel including DSPs, Inspectors and other subordinates were deputed to provide foolproof security to participants of both the gatherings.