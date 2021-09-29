Yasmin for enhancing doctors’ professionalism

LAHORE:Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said the previous governments did not consider genuine relief for common man. The minister undertook comparative analysis of different models of on-job professional development of doctors at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Tuesday.

The minister reviewed measures to transfer Community Midwifery School into Nursing School and professional development models of doctors. Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti presented comparative studies on models. The minister said, "Doctors shall be provided continuous professional development courses. Recently, training sessions were organised at Institute of Public Health. Doctors shall be given latest training from institutions like MPDD. Financial Management, Human Resource Management, Administration, Management, Research Papers and IT shall be taught to doctors. Doctors are invaluable asset and with our nurses, paramedical staff, they rendered immense services during all four waves of the corona pandemic. By introduction of administrative reforms we can bring about a real change as envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan." Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti shall be the focal person for training programme of doctors. We want to see our doctors excel professionally and improve public sector hospitals. Our efforts are directed towards improving quality of govt hospitals, she concluded.

Corona kills 16: Around 16 patients died from corona in Punjab, including eight from Lahore in the 24 hours, while the total number of deaths reached 12,572. In the last 24 hours, 14,244 tests are conducted making a total of 7,326,459 tests. A total of 204,365 people across Punjab have been vaccinated bringing the total number of vaccines administered across the province to 44,665,573 while 12,486 vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours in the provincial capital Lahore.

174 dengue patients: Around 174 dengue patients are reported across the whole province in last 24 hours, including 160 patients from Lahore. During this year, a total 1,300 confirmed cases have been reported from all the hospitals of whole Punjab and out of all confirmed patients, 1,077 patients have been reported from Lahore.