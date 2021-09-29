CM reviews progress on jail reforms

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office to review the progress on jail reforms and approved to celebrate Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Week in jails. The chief minister will announce a prison package for jail officials and prisoners on the occasion of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Week. The meeting decided in principle to approve the phase-wise filling of vacant posts in jails and the chief minister directed to devise a foolproof mechanism for the provision of quality items for prisoners at canteens at fixed rates.

The participants agreed to allow prisoners to bring cushions, quilts etc from homes. The meeting was told that the installation of dish antennas/cable facility had been started in prisoners’ barracks on the direction of the chief minister. Usman Buzdar reiterated that protection of prisoners’ rights would be ensured and no one would be allowed any exploitation.

The provision of payments to prisoners working in jails be ensured, he said and directed to overcome the shortage of doctors, paramedics and medicines in jail hospitals for providing the best treatment facilities to the inmates. The ambulance service be started to shift prisoners to hospitals in case of emergency and work be started on projects to shift jails on solar energy, he added.ACS(Home), PS to CM, IG Jail and others attended the meeting.

HEART DAY: The chief minister said on Tuesday that a simple way of life, pure food and observance of the principles of Sunnah of Holy Prophet (PBUH) help in protection from cardiac diseases.

In his message on World Heart Day, the chief minister said that a healthy way of life was the best solution to avoid cardiac diseases and it was also important to avoid smoking. He appealed to the citizens to take care of their health and added that people suffering from cardiac diseases should be very careful to prevent dengue and coronavirus. The government was providing the best facilities to cardiac patients through Sehat Insaf Card and the cardiology institute was being established in DG Khan, he said. Similarly, projects were underway to construct and revamp cardiology wards at divisional and district hospitals, he said. Furthermore, hundreds of thousands of patients were benefiting from the Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology, he said and added that the establishment of more cardiology institutes was being reviewed as well.

SEEKS REPORT: The chief minister has sought a report from Sahiwal RPO about murder of two sisters in an adjoining village of Chichawatni. He directed that provision of justice to heirs be ensured and criminals be brought to justice.

CONDOLENCES: The chief minister expressed deep grief over the death of the mother of Senior PRO to Chief Minister’s Office Muhammad Rafi Ullah and extended sympathies to the bereaved family. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.