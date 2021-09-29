Two factories sealed

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Tuesday sealed two factories on Phandu Road for using toxic chemicals in the production of confectionaries.
The action was taken after the administration received information that toxic chemicals were being used in the production of confectionery at two separate factories on Pandu Road. The officials raided the factories early in the day and seized the chemicals. The factories were sealed and the owners arrested and cases were registered against them, said an official.
