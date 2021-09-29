Police avoiding to lodge street crimes, extortion calls cases

PESHAWAR: Most of the cases related to street crimes and extortion calls are not being lodged despite an increase in incidents of snatching, theft, lifting and other crimes in the provincial capital as well as other districts, a source told The News.

The source added that in a practice called burking, the registration of first information reports (FIRs) have been avoided by the station house officers (SHOs) and moharrars in incidents of theft, snatching, robberies, lifting, kidnapping, extortion and many other crimes for the last many years only to show a lower number of cases to the bosses, government and media.

In most of the cases, the complainants are dodged by lodging only a daily diary or roznamcha that has no official record. Avoiding registration of cases encourages the gangs to operate. The SHOs avoid registration of cases only to show better performance as compared to other police stations as well as to avoid the process of lengthy investigation that follows after lodging the FIR.

The source said one is hardly welcomed to any police station when he approaches after robbery, theft , snatching, pickpocketing, car or bike lifting and kidnapping. The cops do the maximum to ‘handle’ the complainant without FIR.

More incidents are being reported in the urban and suburban areas of Peshawar and other districts since it is easy to escape on motorbike from the streets in their limits.

The mobile phone and cash snatching, theft from shops and other places, bike and car lifting are some of the common crimes across Peshawar as well as many other urban towns and districts.

It was learnt that as police normally avoid lodging FIRs, now most of the people do not even approach the cops in case of theft, snatching of cash and many other such crimes as they have no hope of any help from the force.

The police officially admit only 12 incidents of mobile snatching this year but the fact is this crime is happening frequently in urban areas and a big majority of the cases are not being lodged.

The source said many of the figures of crimes provided by the cops were fake as every administration of a district or a specific area always claimed to have better statistics compared to the corresponding years.

“This has been happening for years. Once you go through the record, all the district heads claimed to have better figures of law and order compared to their predecessors. The fact is that incidents of terrorism have decreased but the crime rate has shot up as compared to the past years,” said the source.

The source said that some of the bosses who believed in transparency initially issued orders to avoid burking but later surrendered to the mafias within the force which convinced them to show better statistics as compared to their predecessors.

This, however, has badly damaged the image of the force in the last few years after it failed to help the victims, which is the prime duty of the cops.

The force had earned respect some years back when the service delivery and treatment of the common man had improved and strict actions were taken against the senior and junior cops for failing to help the victims or troubling innocent people.

The source said the number of drug addicts had also increased manifold across the KP despite several operations against the drug dealers and arrests of many others. Now one can see more addicts sitting on roadsides while consuming ice and heroin.

The street crime rate has gone up with inflation, joblessness as well as the unprecedented increase in the number of ice (methamphetamine) addicts.

The spokesman for the capital city police, however, said the incidents of streets crimes had decreased after measures were taken by the police and the trouble points were identified and monitored.

He said several gangs were busted and looted goods recovered in the last several months that helped improve the situation.

“The incidents of snatching, lifting, robberies and other street crimes recorded a decrease compared to the past year. There were 23 incidents of car lifting, 36 of bike-lifting , 12 incidents of mobile snatching reported in Peshawar in the first nine months of 2020,” said spokesman for Peshawar Police Mohammad Ilyas.

He added that in 2021, the car lifting incidents dropped to 21, bike lifting to 22 while 12 phone snatching incidents were also reported.

The official said the number of extortion cases in the provincial capital remained two compared to only one, the last year.

He said all the cases were being registered as there was a check on the police stations from the seniors not to avoid lodging FIR. He added there was even a system to lodge an online FIR.

“In this age of social media, police cannot avoid registration of cases. Besides, no official can give wrong figures about the crimes in his area due to the check by the bosses as well as regular meetings about the number of crimes in any area,” said the spokesman.