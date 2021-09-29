Rs1m worth of phones recovered

MARDAN: Mobile phones worth Rs1 million were recovered here on Tuesday, while four gunmen sitting in an ambush were also arrested before that could have shot dead enemies in a court premises in the city.

An official statement from Mardan Police said that while a man was being brought for a court hearing in Mardan city, a proclaimed offender identified as Alamzeb along with three other accomplices and weapons was sitting in an ambush.

The cops arrested all the four persons and seized one Kalashnikov, one pistol and more than 80 bullets. The arrestees including an outlaw Alamzeb were sitting in ambush to kill the person being brought for court hearing.