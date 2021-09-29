Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed

PESHAWAR: Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was observed peacefully in the provincial metropolis like other parts of the country amid tight security.

Three mourning processions were taken out from different Imambargahs in the city, which passed through different routes and culminated at the Imambargah at Koocha Risaldar in the evening where a mourning session was held.

The mourners reciting mourning poems and beating chests continued marching on their specified routes for the whole day.

The city had been sealed to ensure protection to the processions. A huge contingent of police had been deployed on the routes of the processions and on rooftops of buildings. Mobile phone services were suspended in the provincial metropolis for security purposes.

The processions were also taken out in Kohat, Hangu, Parachinar and other parts of the province.