KP to participate in Dubai Expo

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would participate in the Dubai International Expo in the United Arab Emirates with the aim to attract maximum foreign investment to the province and to highlight the positive image of the province at the international level, a meeting was told on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Khyber Mahmood Khan chaired the meeting which reviewed the arrangements and preparations for participation in Dubai Expo.

The meeting was briefed about the arrangements of the provincial government for participating in Dubai Expo, proposed activities in the expo and other related matters, said a handout.

It was informed that 192 countries, including Pakistan, would participate in the expo and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would participate in this international expo in January next year.

It was further informed that according to the initial tentative schedule, KP Pavilion would be set up in the expo on January 1, 2022, and various products of the province including leather, textile, handicraft, cottage and other products will be exhibited.

On January 6-7, special economic zones investment conference on Rashakai Special Economic Zone, Ghazi Economic Zone, Chitral Economic Zone and the proposed Draban Special Economic Zone would be held.

The Mines and Minerals Investment Conference would be held on January 10-11, coupled with an exhibition of gemstones. A conference on tourism, culture and archeology will also be held on January 14 and 15, focusing on the Integrated Tourism Zones.

The meeting was further informed that a conference on Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway, Swat Expressway, Dir Motorway, Buner Expressway will be held on January 2, 2022 adding that an exhibition will be held showcasing the initiatives under Billion Tree Tsunami project on 23rd January.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister termed the Dubai Expo as a good opportunity to attract foreign investment to the province, and directed the concerned authorities to finalize such projects of the provincial government which are likely to attract foreign investment.

He also directed that all arrangements and preparations for participation in the Expo should be finalised well in time saying that strict adherence to all the relevant rules and regulations of the provincial government in this regard should be ensured in all respects.