Govt urged to support hospitality business

PESHAWAR: Senior Vice-Chairman Pakistan Hotels Association Barrister Mansoor Shah has said that the association has been working with the provincial and federal governments to ensure that services of a certain standard are provided by the members of the association.
In a statement in connection with World Tourism Day, Barrister Mansoor said that the association expects the government to facilitate the hotel industry in the country by incentivising various aspects of the hotel and hospitality businesses.
He added that during the last two years, the hotel industry has suffered severely and it is of utmost importance that the state provides support in order for the industry to flourish.
He said the government is working on a tourism promotion agenda, which needs support from across the hospitality sector including hotels.
