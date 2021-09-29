ITP resolves 80pc complaints

Islamabad : Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) resolved more than 80.7 percent complaints by taking prompt action on them which were received on Prime Minister Portal during last three months.

According to details, IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman directed to immediately resolve the traffic related complaints received on PM portal and SSP (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain promptly resolved them.

SSP (Traffic) said that a total of 365 complaints related to traffic police were received on PM portal during last three months of which 333 were immediately resolved while feedback has been received on 187 complaints and these would be addressed soon.