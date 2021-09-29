Real estate portal opened

Islamabad : Addressing to the opening ceremony of a real estate portal Dhartee.pk, at Pak-China Friendship Centre, Atiya Liaqat, CEO, Dhartee.pk, said that the portal was aimed at accelerating the economic process in the real estate sector, says a press release.

She said that the portal of Dhartee.pk developed with latest technology and provides matchless property viewing experience through 360 interactive panoramic photos and virtual tours to the people associated with the real estate sector and also to the general public with new innovations.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief guest, ICCI President Sardar Yasir Ilyas said that the real estate sector was developing rapidly due to the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The launch of Dhartee.pk Portal is a very positive step in bringing innovation in the real estate sector. Sardar Yasir Ilyas said that Dhartee.pk portal would prove to be an important milestone in the development of Pakistan’s real estate sector.

Talking to media on the occasion, Executive Director Umair Khan said that the Dhartee.pk serves as a bridge for citizens where anyone can have authentic and verified profiles of Real estate agents registered with Dhartee.pk with complete details to buy and sell real estate and also to invest. Dhartee.pk is a real estate portal which is being launched in Islamabad in the first phase while work will start soon in other cities as well. ***