Illegal weapons recovered

Ag NNI

Islamabad: Islamabad Police have arrested 19 outlaws during snap-checking in different areas of the city, said a police spokesman.

He said that following orders of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, snap-checking was conducted in the entire city which was supervised by SSP Operations Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer. All zonal SPs, SDPOs and SHOs were also present in their respective areas. All officers were briefed about strict action to be taken against those possessing illegal weapons.

During the snap-checking, Sihala police arrested two accused Danyal and Arsalan and recovered two 30-bore pistols.

Khanna police arrested two accused Asif and Tanzeel and recovered two 30-bore pistols, Koral police arrested two accused Kashif and Usama and recovered tow 30-bore pistols from their possession.

Likewise, Lohibher police arrested two accused Hamad and Rajab Sajjad and recovered two 30-bore pistols, Golra police arrested accused Hassan Ali and recovered 30-bore pistol from him. Shams Colony police arrested three accused Basheer Khan, Khan Sahrif and Muhammad Bilal and recovered two 30-bore pistols and one 12-bore gun from their possession.

CIA police arrested six accused Muhammad Shoaib, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Hamza, Muhammad Aftab, Saif Ullah, Basharat Hussain and recoverd five 30-bore pistols and one 12-bore gun from their possession. Nilor police arrested Javed Iqbal and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him.