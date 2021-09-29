Matsuyama to headline US PGA Tour event in Japan

TOKYO: Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama will play in the US PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship in Japan next month, organisers said Tuesday, headlining a strong field including Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa.
Home favourite Matsuyama finished runner-up to Tiger Woods in 2019 in the inaugural edition of the tournament — Japan’s first US PGA Tour event — which was moved to California last year because of coronavirus.
ISLAMABAD: Hamza Roman got the better of Shehryar Anees 6-4, 6-4 in the boys’ singles in the leg two of the Midcourt...
KARACHI: Jaffna Stallions, the winners of the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League , have a new owner as Sri...
LONDON: England World Cup winner and Liverpool’s record league goalscorer Roger Hunt has died at the age of 83, the...
LOS ANGELES: US gymnastics icon Simone Biles said on Monday she should have quit “way before Tokyo” but held onto...
LONDON: N’Golo Kante is out of Chelsea’s Champions League match against Juventus on Wednesday after testing...
SHANGHAI: Italian football legend Fabio Cannavaro is stepping down as manager of Chinese giants Guangzhou FC, the club...