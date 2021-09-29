Matsuyama to headline US PGA Tour event in Japan

TOKYO: Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama will play in the US PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship in Japan next month, organisers said Tuesday, headlining a strong field including Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa.

Home favourite Matsuyama finished runner-up to Tiger Woods in 2019 in the inaugural edition of the tournament — Japan’s first US PGA Tour event — which was moved to California last year because of coronavirus.