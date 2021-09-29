Hamza edges Shehryar in boys’ singles match

ISLAMABAD: Hamza Roman got the better of Shehryar Anees 6-4, 6-4 in the boys’ singles in the leg two of the Midcourt ATF 14 & Under Championships here Tuesday at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex.

In another match, Ahtesham Humayun upset third seed Amir Mazari 6-2, 7-5. In girls’ singles, Haniya Minhas thrashed Lalarukh Sajid 6-0, 6-0.

Results: Boys’ singles second round: Hamza Roman bt Shehryar Anees 6-4, 6-4; Ahtesham Humayun bt Amir Mazari 6-2, 7-5; Zohaib Afzal Malik bt Aalay Bukhari 6-0, 6-0; Asad Zaman bt Ismail Aftab 6-1, 6-1; M. Haider Ali Rizwan bt Hamza Ali Rizwan 6-2, 6-3; Ali Zain bt Nabeel Qayum 6-2,6-0; Abdur Rehman by Hammad Kashif 6-2, 6-0; Hussnain Ali Rizwan bt Haziq Aasim 6-1, 6-0.

Girls’ singles quarter-finals: Haniya Minhas bt Lalarukh Sajid 6-0, 6-0; Amna Qayum bt Mahrukh Sajid 6-0, 6-0; Fatima Ali Raja bt Mahnoor Farooqui 6-1, 6-1; Zainab Ali Raja bt Soha Ali 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(3).

Boys’ doubles quarter-finals: Haider Ali Rizwan & Hussnain Ali Rizwan bt Shehryar Anees & Hamza Roman 6-2, 6-2; Asad Zaman & Ahtesham Humayun bt Zohaib Afzal Malik & Hamza Ali Rizwan 6-2, 6-2; Ali Zain & Haziq Aasim bt Ismail Aftab & Abubakar 6-0, 6-3; Ibrahim Ashraf & Amir Mazari bt Abdur Rehman & Nabeel Qayum 6-4, 6-3.