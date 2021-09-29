Lyca Group acquire Jaffna Stallions

KARACHI: Jaffna Stallions, the winners of the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), have a new owner as Sri Lanka-born British entrepreneur, Allirajah Subaskaran, enters the second season of the premier T20 tournament of the Island Nation by acquiring the Jaffna-based franchise in the tournament.
Speaking about the new venture, Subaskaran said, “I have been observing the gradual growth of the LPL. It has turned out to be a spectacular sporting event, and I believe that the LPL can become a major event in the cricketing calendar. Many Sri Lankans globally look forward to this tournament, with better funding and drafting of bigger names, the league is bound to be a global phenomenon, and I don't want to be left out of the party.
“It makes sense to put your money on the team that won last year, and, I do have some sentimental attachments to the North of the Island."
