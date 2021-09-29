 
Wednesday September 29, 2021
Tania appointed Head of Women’s Cricket

Our Correspondent
September 29, 2021
LAHORE: Former national badminton champion Tania Mallick has been appointed as the PCB’s Head of Women’s Cricket and will assume charge on October 1.

Tania has replaced Urooj Mumtaz, who relinquished the additional responsibilities in May to focus on selection matters only.

Tania, who holds a Master’s degree from the LUMS University, represented Pakistan in the 1986 Seoul Asian Games and was the national champion in 1987-88.

