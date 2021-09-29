Inzamam stable after heart attack

LAHORE: Inzamam-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan captain and one of all-time batting greats, was discharged after a successful angioplasty here on Tuesday.
Inzamam had had chest pain for three days. Initial testing cleared him but tests on Monday revealed he had suffered a heart attack and had to be rushed for surgery. According to his agent, Inzamam was stable but under observation.
Inzamam, 51, is Pakistan’s highest run-getter in ODIs with 11701 runs in 375 matches and third-highest in Tests with 8829 runs in 119 matches. He was also among the country’s most successful captains.
He retired from the international game in 2007 and has since held several positions in Pakistan, as a batting consultant and then the chief selector from 2016 to 2019. He has also worked as head coach of Afghanistan.
TOKYO: Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama will play in the US PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship in Japan next month,...
ISLAMABAD: Hamza Roman got the better of Shehryar Anees 6-4, 6-4 in the boys’ singles in the leg two of the Midcourt...
KARACHI: Jaffna Stallions, the winners of the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League , have a new owner as Sri...
LONDON: England World Cup winner and Liverpool’s record league goalscorer Roger Hunt has died at the age of 83, the...
LOS ANGELES: US gymnastics icon Simone Biles said on Monday she should have quit “way before Tokyo” but held onto...
LONDON: N’Golo Kante is out of Chelsea’s Champions League match against Juventus on Wednesday after testing...