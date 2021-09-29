Inzamam stable after heart attack

LAHORE: Inzamam-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan captain and one of all-time batting greats, was discharged after a successful angioplasty here on Tuesday.

Inzamam had had chest pain for three days. Initial testing cleared him but tests on Monday revealed he had suffered a heart attack and had to be rushed for surgery. According to his agent, Inzamam was stable but under observation.

Inzamam, 51, is Pakistan’s highest run-getter in ODIs with 11701 runs in 375 matches and third-highest in Tests with 8829 runs in 119 matches. He was also among the country’s most successful captains.

He retired from the international game in 2007 and has since held several positions in Pakistan, as a batting consultant and then the chief selector from 2016 to 2019. He has also worked as head coach of Afghanistan.