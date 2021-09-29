The fight club

The government and the opposition are supposed to play their constitutional roles in running the country. In the current PTI regime one cannot see the desired cooperation between the two, and they are always found at daggers drawn with each other. The incumbent government never accepted the opposition and vice versa.
The country is in a strange tussle. No country can ever make progress with such attitudes and there is a need to shed existing paradigms to bring prosperity for people.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
