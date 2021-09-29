Warped future

An Islamic state can only be founded on pillars of equality before law, merit, and a non-discriminatory judicial system. This was the essence of Quaid-e-Azam’s speech on August 11, 1947 to the first Constituent Assembly of Pakistan. Jinnah wanted a constitution befitting a modern democratic welfare state he had envisioned and the Muslim League had struggled for.

Today, unfortunately, citizens of Pakistan do not have equal rights or opportunities, nor are all equal before law, with each powerful group creating its own set of rules. Pakistan has been facing one crisis after another. There is no place for extremism in Islam, which stresses upon tolerance for dissent and members of other faiths. However, we have seen the ruthless exploitation of religion by usurpers and the country’s involvement in a proxy war beyond its geographical boundaries, its economy shattered, and terrorism and extremism haunting citizens, with thousands of innocent citizens killed and millions displaced. There are some people in the country who think that democracy is not suited to citizens of Pakistan, a country created through a democratic constitutional struggle. What more tragedies await citizens of Pakistan by our collective failure to enforce in letter and spirit Jinnah’s vision?

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore