Wise men hold back

The PTI-led government's diatribe against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Raja is irresponsible. The language used by some of the federal ministers against a man (whom the PTI also considered honest and upright in the past) reflects biased thinking. They blamed him for being a 'mouthpiece' of the PML-N. They also declared the CEC persona non grata, but the federal ministers failed to define what kind of action they have planned against him.

The CEC is in the government’s bad books not for violating any constitutional provision but for identifying shortcomings in electronic voting machines (EVMs). Unilateral actions had already tarnished the image of some other institutions. A government cannot be run with provocation or anger. It should listen to political rivals and devise future national policies through consensus and in line with their constructive and cogent suggestions. Attacking an institution may aggravate the situation and embitter the political scenario in the country, which, in turn, is likely to create more impediments for the Imran-led government.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob