LCCI elections held

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Tuesday held elections to bring new office bearers on board for the next term (2021-22), a statement said.
The trade body in a statement announced that Mian Nauman Kabir, Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, and Haris Attiq had been elected unopposed President, Senior Vice President, and Vice President of the LCCI.
Members of Election Commission scrutinised the nomination papers of the candidates and found them complete and correct.
A formal announcement, however, would be made at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for September 30th, while the new office bearers would assume the charge on October 1st, 2021, the LCCI said in its statement.
