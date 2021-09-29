The economic toll of commuting

LAHORE: It is more for economic reasons than convenience that workers prefer work informally near homes at low wages than commuting to far-off industries that pay almost double.

Usually, an informal worker at neighborhood store or factory is paid almost half the minimum wage fixed by the government. Vacancies are almost always available in the industrial estates for semi-skilled and skilled workers, while at the informal enterprises there are more job seekers than the vacancies available. A deep analysis throws some light on the preference of the workers to operate near their homes. In our so-called industrial hubs, the factories are located in the suburbs of the city.

The daily commute time for low wage workers exceeds three hours. The average net cost of transport is equivalent to two hours of the wage. This means after spending 11 hours away from home and two hours of wage on transport the net wage of the worker is reduced to six hours (three hours in commutating plus two hours equivalent transport fare). It reduces the actual wage by almost 45 percent. This amounts to an implicit tax on the low wage industrial worker.

The workers prefer to work at low wages near their slums because at the end of the month the net take home income is almost the same. They also avoid the fatigue of 3 hours commutation time. Moreover, in case of emergencies they can reach home in short time. In case of transport strikes the workers employed in remotely located factories have to struggle hard to reach home. They also have to go back to the factory next day on time to avoid deduction of salary.

To induce workers to work for formal industries the government needs to redesign the urban space, including subways and dedicated bus lanes, and a more integrated approach to housing, social services, and production areas. We have seen a glimpse of this approach when the previous regime connected the industrial hub of Lahore through Metro Bus Service. Gujumata that is the last stop of this 27-mile dedicated route that passes through the city was almost a no-go area.

It was ruled by dacoits at night as one entered the industrial area located at Rohi Nullah. Most of the land was unutilised. Only big corporate entities established their huge factories there.

Even they had to move with armed vans when they wanted to go out or come in their factories. The labour was not willing to come as one way commute time was over two hours. The transport fare was very high. The millowners deployed their own buses to bring these workers (some engaged 300 buses daily for this purpose).

Now ten years later there is no land available for industries. Around 150,000 low wage workers commute daily from as far as Shahdara to Gujumata. For here the buses of mills take them to their factories only few kilometers away. One way fare was fixed at Rs20 that was 25 percent of the fare from normal transport. The commutation time was reduced to 45 minutes. The state of art air-conditioned buses provided comfortable ride.

The industrial area has been fully colonised the law-and-order situation improved after establishment of hundreds of new industries. The fare of Metro bus carried subsidy that amounted to Rs9 billion per year. The economic activity created through this measure increased government revenues by hundred billion at least. This government increased the one-way fare by Rs10 to reduce the subsidy which was not a prudent step.

In the slums where urban poor live, there are few varieties of skill that people can mix with their own to make things productively. As a result, the only feasible forms of production use very few low-skilled workers – and thus operate at low productivity. They specialise in food preparation, retail, construction, repairs, Internet cafes, and myriad other activities that can be carried out at home and sold to neighbours.

Policymakers have disregarded the physical aspects of urban life. Housing policy is typically discussed with blatant disregard for urban transport and the locations where industrial and business zones are authorised. When planners established state of art Sundar Industrial Estate it was far away from the city and the slums that mushroomed near it in 15 years are the source of labour for its industries.

We may not be able to eliminate informality completely but the planners should realise that informal sector is mostly a consequence of the fact that people are disconnected from modern production networks. This inefficiency will not be addressed by reducing the cost of registering a business or arm-twisting small firms to pay taxes. State planners will have to introduce measures that attract informal workers towards formal enterprises. Merely doing away with some bad practices will not resolve the issue.