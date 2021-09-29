KCCI boycotts NEPRA’s public hearing

KARACHI: Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Tuesday announced boycott of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) public hearings and said the proceedings were eyewash, as stakeholder concerns, opinions and suggestions were not being taken into any consideration.

NEPRA has scheduled public hearings on September 29 and 30; however, KCCI contends it should not hold any hearings till the one held previously, on September 2 was declared “null and void”.

KCCI President Muhammad Idrees called the hearings cosmetic and urged Prime Minister Imran Khan and Energy Minister Hammad Azhar to take strict notice of NEPRA’s highhandedness.

He asked them PM and Azhar to order the regulator “refrains from holding any public hearing on any other subject until the hearing held on September 2, 2021 was declared as ‘null and void’”.

Idrees pointed out that the purpose of holding these cosmetic hearings was to appease K-Electric, as no attention was being paid to stakeholders and it seemed that decisions were already taken before the hearing.

Recalling the proceedings of the last public hearing held on September 2, 2021, he said NEPRA chairman had acted arrogantly, indecently and carried out the proceedings with an un-businesslike attitude, which participants had protested against.

“There was no patience on part of chairman NEPRA to listen to the very valid points put forward by the interveners. When an intervener, who is considered as an expert on energy matters in Karachi, was presenting some very important technical points, he was interrupted to such an extent that the Zoom connection was shut off on the orders of Chairman NEPRA,” he added.

To resolve the issue, the KCCI had demanded holding the hearing again, but “NEPRA registrar categorically refused by giving lame excuses”, the president said.

The issue was also brought to the notice of the energy minister via a letter, however, the minister did not respond to the said letter.

Idrees also appealed to all stakeholders and interveners to exhibit total unity by boycotting the next public hearings of NEPRA.