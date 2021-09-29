OGDCL profit falls 9pc to Rs91.534bln

KARACHI: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) profit declined 9 percent to Rs91.534 billion, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs21.28 for the year ended June 30, 2021, a bourse filing said on Tuesday.

The company posted a profit of Rs100.938 billion with EPS of Rs23.47, during the year ended June 30, 2020. Final cash dividend for the year 2020-21 on the basis of accounts for the year ended June 30, 2021 was announced at Rs1.50/share, which is 15 percent. This is in addition to interim dividends already paid at Rs5.4/share or 54 percent.

In a statement, the company said that its sales improved despite the adverse impact of Covid-19 on the oil and gas sector. Higher sales are primarily attributable to increase in average realised prices of gas and LPG.

Enhancement in crude oil and LPG production coupled with rise in average exchange rate to Rs160.60/$ (FY 2019-20: Rs158.32/$) lent strength to financials. However, lower average crude oil realised price of $46.67/BBL (FY 2019-20: $46.76/barrel) negatively influenced the financials. OGDCL’s profitability during the year under review was impacted by reduction in other income on account of exchange loss and decline in interest income.