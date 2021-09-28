Yasmin for making PKLI a teaching institution

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed performance of the Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute and Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Monday.

Dean PKLI Dr Faisal Dar and DG PHOTA Dr Murtaza gave presentations about their respective organisations. The minister said, “The PKLI is performing excellent services. The government has put it on right track and now our focus is on making it as much beneficial for common man as possible. The PKLI shall be made a teaching institution.

The Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority is being developed on modern lines. Strict action is being taken against people involved in illegal trade of human organs and trials of 40 people are already underway. The PHOTA has initiated action against agents, doctors and facilitators. In order to facilitate the general public, sub-offices have been set up in Multan, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi.”