Stabilizing local prices, building up strategic reserves: Centre asks provinces to submit endorsements of ‘minimum support price’ of wheat crop

KARACHI: The federal government has asked all the provincial governments to submit endorsements of ‘minimum support price’ ((MSP) of wheat crop for 2021-22 to stabilize local prices, build up strategic reserves and to mitigate the emergency political situation in Afghanistan.

In an official letter written to all chief secretaries of the provincial governments, copy of which is available with The News, it was directed by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research that the ‘minimum support price’ is the first step to ensure the cultivation of wheat crop on the maximum area.

The MSP is the first step to pay a fair return to farmers and to increase the crop productivity level to stabilise local prices and to build up strategic reserves besides mitigating the emergency political situation in Afghanistan, the letter said.

The provincial governments were also asked to submit the endorsement of their respective provincial cabinets regarding the MSP as this would enable the Ministry to place the case of fixation of MSP before the federal cabinet for soliciting its formal approval.

During the year 2021-22, wheat production in Pakistan was reported at the level of 27.5 million metric ton (MMT) as compared to previous year of 25.24 MMT, due to the government’s target intervention, it added.

In order to cater to the future national requirements around 30 MMT, the government now desires to boost up the horizontal and vertical crop productivity. An official of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research said the support price mechanism plays a major role to boost wheat production as it stabilises market and increases the profitability of farmers.